Short Interest in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Drops By 19.2%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 9,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,425 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,344,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after buying an additional 399,553 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after buying an additional 1,527,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 423,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after buying an additional 204,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. 9,246,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,012,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CS. Barclays cut their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.23.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.