Short Interest in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Decreases By 15.7%

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.35.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.77. 5,488,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.91. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.