Short Interest in EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) Declines By 19.4%

EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 185,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 274,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

EZFL opened at $1.09 on Friday. EzFill has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42.

In related news, Director Jack Levine acquired 22,040 shares of EzFill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $49,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of EzFill during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EzFill during the third quarter valued at $102,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of EzFill during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EzFill during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EzFill during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EzFill

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

