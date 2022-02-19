Short Interest in High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Declines By 18.3%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.3 days.

HLNFF stock remained flat at $$11.36 during midday trading on Friday. High Liner Foods has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $12.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLNFF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

