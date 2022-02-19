Short Interest in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Drops By 18.7%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:PTF traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.85. 10,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,481. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.65 and a 200 day moving average of $158.08. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $120.33 and a 1-year high of $186.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

