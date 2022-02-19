Short Interest in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Declines By 16.0%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 383,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Liquid Media Group by 1,583.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Liquid Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquid Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liquid Media Group alerts:

Liquid Media Group stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Liquid Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.