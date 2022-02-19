Short Interest in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:MEOA) Decreases By 16.1%

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:MEOA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOA. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,743,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $8,892,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $11,503,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,358,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
MEOA remained flat at $$9.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.47.
Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc is based in Waxahachie, Texas.
