Short Interest in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Decreases By 16.3%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 26,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

