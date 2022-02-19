Short Interest in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Rises By 39.4%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

POAI stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Predictive Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 235,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the period. 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

