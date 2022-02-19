Short Interest in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Rises By 39.4%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
POAI stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Predictive Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
About Predictive Oncology
Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Predictive Oncology (POAI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.