Short Interest in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Declines By 18.6%

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 160,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:STCN opened at $1.00 on Friday. Steel Connect has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $60.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 266.60% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $125.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 20.0% in the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 39.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 37,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 114.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 72,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.