Short Interest in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Drops By 20.5%

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:UBOH opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. United Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.89%.

In other United Bancshares news, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $43,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Bancshares by 110.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of United Bancshares by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 17,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Bancshares by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

