Short Interest in Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Expands By 34.2%

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,551.0 days.

ZRSEF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zur Rose Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.50.

Zur Rose Group stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.91. Zur Rose Group has a 52-week low of $180.36 and a 52-week high of $425.00.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

