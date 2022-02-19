Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.75.

SIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of TSE:SIA traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.98. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$12.72 and a twelve month high of C$16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 141.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.