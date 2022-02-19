Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,035 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sify Technologies by 98.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 479,257 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 81,579 shares during the period. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. Sify Technologies Limited has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

