Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Trading Down 0.7%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.29. 16,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 19,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.
Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SILEF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Elephant Mining (SILEF)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Elephant Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Elephant Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.