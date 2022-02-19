Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sims in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Sims stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80. Sims has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

