Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Holdings Reduced by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634,611 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

