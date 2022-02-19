SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SITE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

NYSE SITE opened at $165.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.18. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $147.60 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.77.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after buying an additional 265,954 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

