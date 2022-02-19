SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Cut to $200.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SITE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $165.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $147.60 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $1,030,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,848,000 after acquiring an additional 265,954 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

