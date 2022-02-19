SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sells 5,000 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,076,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $5,572,199.50.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $186.94 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $341.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITM. Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SiTime by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

