Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.04% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $68,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKX. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.78 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

