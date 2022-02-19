SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillsoft Corp. delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions. The company democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation and Compliance. Skillsoft Corp., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp II, is based in NEW YORK. “

SKIL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of SkillSoft stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SkillSoft has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SkillSoft will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SkillSoft in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

