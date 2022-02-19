SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,410 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 179.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI stock opened at $144.74 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.59 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.