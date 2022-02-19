SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CENQU. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

Get CENAQ Energy alerts:

Shares of CENQU opened at $10.15 on Friday. CENAQ Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU).

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.