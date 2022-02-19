SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 97,020 Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 97,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,788,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,612,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,497,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,075,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Bannix Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,075,000.

NASDAQ BNIXU opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50. Bannix Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

