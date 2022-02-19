SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1,525.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 831.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 203.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 410.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $2,824,123.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,640 shares of company stock worth $24,991,281. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.13. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $127.03 and a one year high of $196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. Truist Financial began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

