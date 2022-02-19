SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $756,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 109.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,142,000 after buying an additional 142,167 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on CL. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

