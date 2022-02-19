SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 19,828 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 8,027.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,828 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 255,651 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,997 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,954,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBER opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $61.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

