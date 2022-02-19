SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

BHSEU opened at $10.14 on Friday. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

Bull Horn Company Profile

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

