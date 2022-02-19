SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.
BHSEU opened at $10.14 on Friday. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.
Bull Horn Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bull Horn (BHSEU)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Bull Horn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bull Horn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.