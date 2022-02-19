Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Update

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAM. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Slam in the third quarter worth $46,804,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Slam by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,813,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 739,932 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Slam in the second quarter worth $18,458,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Slam in the second quarter worth $17,377,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Slam in the second quarter worth $14,537,000.

SLAM opened at $9.71 on Friday. Slam has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

