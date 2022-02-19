SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SMBK. Raymond James raised their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $26.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $440.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 234,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.