Smartshare (SSP) Hits Market Capitalization of $278,361.93

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $278,361.93 and $18,914.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00069387 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00016909 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

