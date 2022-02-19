Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $59.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.17.

A number of research firms have commented on SNAP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE SNAP opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.05. Snap has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,536,012.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,254,850 shares of company stock valued at $48,492,710 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Snap by 38.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 15.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $8,692,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 11.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

