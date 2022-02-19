Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,787 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 671,795 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 583,378 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 569,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,004,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,955,000 after purchasing an additional 453,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.54.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

