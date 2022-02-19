Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $94,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average is $114.20. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

