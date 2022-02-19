Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. Southern also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

NYSE SO traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,113,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,927. Southern has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,230 shares of company stock worth $5,524,512. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

