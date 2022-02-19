Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of DALXF stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

