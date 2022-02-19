SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 195.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $47,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 372,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $340.98 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $305.68 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

