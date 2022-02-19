SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.88% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $67,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $161.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

