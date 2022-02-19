Splintershards (SPS) Reaches Market Cap of $60.74 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Splintershards has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $60.74 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003865 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007594 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 454,958,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.