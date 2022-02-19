SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of SSE Plc (OTC:SSEZF) rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

SSEZF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.36) to GBX 1,825 ($24.70) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,600 ($21.65) to GBX 1,700 ($23.00) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

