SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,633.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,671.29 ($22.62).

SSE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.36) to GBX 1,900 ($25.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.36) to GBX 1,825 ($24.70) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get SSE alerts:

LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,612 ($21.81) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,598 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,608.57. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,690 ($22.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £17.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.