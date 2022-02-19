St. Joe (JOE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

St. Joe stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in St. Joe by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in St. Joe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

