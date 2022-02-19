Standard Tokenization Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $128.32 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $128.32 million and $3.88 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

