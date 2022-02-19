Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $28.49. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 45,325 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.25%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 132,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.0% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 339,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 82,412 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

