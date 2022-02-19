StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRT. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on StarTek in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get StarTek alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in StarTek by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in StarTek during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in StarTek during the third quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in StarTek during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in StarTek during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.97. 51,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. StarTek has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $202.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.50.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.