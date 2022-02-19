StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.
A number of brokerages have commented on SRT. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on StarTek in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in StarTek by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in StarTek during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in StarTek during the third quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in StarTek during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in StarTek during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About StarTek
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
