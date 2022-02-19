Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD remained flat at $$24.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,200. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.75%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.