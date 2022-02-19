Stelac Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,801 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 41.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

