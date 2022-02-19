Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $117.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.57. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $127.75. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Several research firms have commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

