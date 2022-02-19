Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,496,000 after buying an additional 2,355,046 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,517,532,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 523,057 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,491,000 after purchasing an additional 357,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 710.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 315,736 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $229.94 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $206.71 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

